Mitigating circumstances in reckless driving

In Ilon v. People of the Philippines (G.R. 260538, 11 November 2025), the Supreme Court En Banc clarified that modifying circumstances — whether mitigating or aggravating — apply in cases of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide involving a motor vehicle. The Court affirmed the conviction of petitioner Noli Z. Ilon (“Ilon”), but reduced the penalty imposed upon finding that his voluntary surrender constituted a mitigating circumstance.

On 31 October 2003, Ilon drove his employer’s car at high speed near an intersection in Bacolod City and struck a trisikad driven by Lee de la Cruz (“Lee”). The following day, Lee died, after which Ilon voluntarily surrendered to the police.

The Municipal Trial Court in Cities convicted Ilon of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code. The RTC and the Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction. The CA, however, increased the penalty to a minimum of four years and a maximum of 10 years on the ground that Ilon failed to render assistance to the victim. The appellate court likewise refused to appreciate voluntary surrender in his favor.

The Supreme Court’s clarification on the treatment of modifying circumstances is instructive. Article 365, paragraph 5, of the Revised Penal Code grants trial courts discretion in imposing penalties in reckless imprudence cases and exempts them from the operation of Article 64, which ordinarily governs the appreciation of mitigating and aggravating circumstances.