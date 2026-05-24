Mitigating circumstances in reckless driving

In Ilon v. People of the Philippines (G.R. 260538, 11 November 2025), the Supreme Court En Banc clarified that modifying circumstances — whether mitigating or aggravating — apply in cases of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide involving a motor vehicle. The Court affirmed the conviction of petitioner Noli Z. Ilon (“Ilon”), but reduced the penalty imposed upon finding that his voluntary surrender constituted a mitigating circumstance.
On 31 October 2003, Ilon drove his employer’s car at high speed near an intersection in Bacolod City and struck a trisikad driven by Lee de la Cruz (“Lee”). The following day, Lee died, after which Ilon voluntarily surrendered to the police.
The Municipal Trial Court in Cities convicted Ilon of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code. The RTC and the Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction. The CA, however, increased the penalty to a minimum of four years and a maximum of 10 years on the ground that Ilon failed to render assistance to the victim. The appellate court likewise refused to appreciate voluntary surrender in his favor.
The Supreme Court’s clarification on the treatment of modifying circumstances is instructive. Article 365, paragraph 5, of the Revised Penal Code grants trial courts discretion in imposing penalties in reckless imprudence cases and exempts them from the operation of Article 64, which ordinarily governs the appreciation of mitigating and aggravating circumstances.
The Court, however, drew a crucial distinction. It held that such discretion does not apply to cases falling under paragraph 6, subparagraph 2, of Article 365, which pertains to reckless imprudence or negligence involving a violation of the Automobile Law resulting in death. In these instances, Article 64 applies, and the modifying circumstances must be appreciated.
Tracing the legislative history of Article 365, the Court observed that Congress consistently excluded cases involving death caused through the negligent operation of motor vehicles from the broad discretionary power ordinarily vested in trial courts. This legislative intent is reinforced by paragraph 6 itself, which expressly states that the provisions granting such discretion shall not apply “when, by imprudence or negligence and with violation of the Automobile Law, the death of a person shall be caused.” Accordingly, the Court ruled that these cases are governed by the ordinary rules on penalties under Article 64.
Applying this interpretation, the Court appreciated Ilon’s voluntary surrender and correspondingly reduced his penalty to four months and one day of arresto mayor as minimum, to two years, four months and one day of prision correccional as maximum. At the same time, the Court disallowed the CA’s upward adjustment based on Ilon’s alleged failure to render assistance because such a circumstance was never alleged in the Information, thereby violating the constitutional right of the accused to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation against him.
The Court likewise acknowledged a resulting incongruity in the law. Under the present framework, reckless imprudence resulting in homicide through the use of a motor vehicle may benefit from mitigating circumstances under Article 64, while analogous offenses involving serious physical injuries or property damage remain subject to the unrestricted discretion of trial courts. Recognizing that the disparity could only be corrected legislatively, the Court directed that copies of the Decision be transmitted to the Office of the President, the Senate and the House of Representatives for possible remedial legislation.