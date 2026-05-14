Heavy Russian strikes on Kyiv kill one, wound 31

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched more than 670 attack drones and 56 missiles in the attack that homed in on targets mainly in Kyiv.

“These are definitely not the actions of those who believe the war is coming to an end. It is important that partners do not remain silent about this strike,” he wrote on social media, warning that more people could be trapped under the rubble at strike sites.

The Ukrainian leader added that more than 20 locations in Kyiv had been damaged, including residential buildings, a school, a vet and other civilian infrastructure.