Kanlaon emits ash, remains under Alert Level 2

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that Kanlaon Volcano released ash emissions on Tuesday morning.

The Kanlaon Volcano Observatory (KVO) confirmed that the recent volcanic activity was limited to ash emissions, with no pyroclastic density current (PDC) events recorded.

“Only ash emission. No PDC [happened],” resident volcanologist Mari-Andylene Quintia said in an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Quintia added that Kanlaon’s current activity is not producing lava that could trigger lava-collapse pyroclastic flows.

“Most of the activity of Kanlaon is exhibiting moderately explosive eruptions,” she said, noting similar ash emissions recorded on Feb. 19 and 26, and March 15 this year.

Monitoring data as of 12 noon on May 5 showed eight volcanic earthquakes, including four tremors, along with three ash emission events.

The first ash emission occurred from 1:30 a.m. to 4:24 a.m., reaching a height of 350 meters.

The second consisted of three consecutive events: from 5:32 to 5:39 a.m. (800 meters), 5:48 to 5:54 a.m. (300 meters), and 6:01 to 6:24 a.m. (300 meters).

Meanwhile, the third ash emission was recorded from 8:33 to 8:58 a.m., with the plume rising up to 300 meters.

Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2, according to the latest bulletin from PHIVOLCS.