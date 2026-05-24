It’s sooo hot

The rotating blackouts have become regular three to four hours every other night… and the heat — it kills us.

But that is life as it is now and that is how we live our lives.

We continue to lay on the bed. Lexie is still breathing like there is no tomorrow. So, I let her in on my secret ways to beat the super summer heat.

I read that the hottest temperature recorded in the Philippines so far in May was 40.8 degrees C, registered in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan on 23 May. Meanwhile, extreme heat index levels have soared to a scorching 48 degrees C in areas like Aparri, Cagayan and Sangley Point, Cavite.

But, as far as I am concerned, wherever, mean wherever, I am standing in the summer heat is the hottest spot in the country. If you don’t believe me, go and stand outside.

Climate change is making heat more extreme — and it’s making extreme heat more likely. And that has some terrible implications for our health and happiness.

So, here are some of the practical tips and tidbits that I have uncovered over the hot years.

Your body can adapt to the heat — but only up to a point. It’s true. And that’s just the beginning.

Here’s what you need to know about what extreme heat does to your body — and how it can kill you.

Heat can harm your health in unexpected ways.

You’re probably familiar with the symptoms of heat exhaustion — sweating, intense fatigue, headaches and irritability. But did you know that there’s an increase in emergency room visits for urinary tract infections and kidney stones on very hot days? I was told by Dr. Sahagun, a doctor-friend, that many people die from heart attack, asthma and kidney disease during extreme heat events — and their death certificates don’t reflect how weather made their condition.

Daytime temperatures don’t tell the whole story.

You know that you’re in for a hot one just from a glance at your weather app. But the temperature and humidity levels aren’t enough to tell you how safe it is to spend time outside.

Did you know that there are elevated nighttime temperatures, which prevent the body from cooling down and have been linked to health dangers.

Heat stroke looks different in your pets.

The heat isn’t just bad for you — it’s bad for your pets. They’re also at risk of heat stroke, sunburn and painful burns to their paws from taking walks on hot pavement.

Worse still, the symptoms of heat stroke look different in pets than they do in humans.

So how do you keep them safe during the summer? Experts say that signs of distress to watch out for — include panting, drooling and restlessness — and tips for taking care of them.

Fans aren’t always your friend.

There are also things you can do to prepare your home for extreme heat — beyond using an air conditioner. Keep your blinds drawn and use window reflectors to keep the heat out or simply soak your feet in cool water.

But experts cautioned us that some strategies only work in certain conditions — using an electric fan, for example, could even be harmful when it’s both very hot and very dry.

Try putting salt in your water.

Your body is more than three-quarters water but you lose a ton of it while sweating on a hot day. One simple way to rehydrate? Add salt to your water. It has been reported that salt not only regulates the amount of water in your cells but it also contains electrolytes — minerals such as sodium, potassium and chloride — that keep hydration at a healthy level.

So rather than buying that electrolyte drink, some experts say you can also just sprinkle some salt in your water. Just don’t go overboard since you’re probably already getting plenty of salt in your diet.

Beware of plastic water bottles.

Carrying around a water bottle during a heat wave is a smart move. But if you’re using a plastic bottle, it’s important to consider first how long it may have been sitting in the sun. Also, chemicals from the plastic are more likely to leach into your water as both temperature and time increase.

So don’t leave your stash of water bottles in the sun or a hot car. Or, better yet, switch to the more eco-friendly glass rather than plastic.

Think twice before diving into ice-cold water.

Taking a cold plunge can be surprisingly refreshing. But during a heat wave, it could kill you. I read a report that “even the most skilled swimmers risk drowning” if they jump into cold water on a hot day. That’s because the cold triggers involuntary reflexes in the body, prompting gasping, hyperventilation, disorientation, and lack of muscle control.

But you don’t have to avoid those cool waters entirely, experts say — just wear a life jacket.

Until the next detour. Stay cool… or at least try to.