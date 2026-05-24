CCC pilot tests gender action checklist

The Climate Change Commission convened national government agencies, development partners, and members of the Gender and Climate Change Advisory Group (GCAG) to finalize their roles and coordination mechanisms as well as pilot test the Harmonized GAD (gender and development) Guidelines Checklist for Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation.

The pilot test aims to assess the checklist’s usability in helping agencies in integrating gender considerations into the design, implementation and monitoring of climate-related programs and projects.

“The pilot testing, alongside the establishment of the advisory group, strengthens efforts to translate gender and climate commitments into coordinated and implementable action. It reflects our commitment under the Marcos administration to ensure climate action is inclusive, science-based, and effectively integrated across government systems,” CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje said.