BSP props safeguards amid global risks

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has approved a new capital reform requiring banks to maintain releasable capital buffers that can be tapped during periods of financial stress to sustain lending activity.

In a statement, the central bank said the measure applies to universal and commercial banks, their subsidiary banks and quasi-banks, as well as digital banks.

Under the reform, banks will maintain a Positive Neutral Countercyclical Capital Buffer (PN-CCyB), which may be accumulated during periods of strong credit growth and drawn down during economic stress.