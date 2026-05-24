Bill seeks upgrade of Marina Guiuan office

TACLOBAN CITY — A bill has been filed in the House of Representatives seeking to upgrade the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) satellite office in Guiuan, Eastern Samar into a regular extension office to improve access to maritime government services.
The measure is considered long overdue, given Guiuan’s status as home to one of the province’s most active fish trading centers, a major marine protected area, and a strong fishery-based economy.
Eastern Samar Lone District Rep. Christopher Sheen Gonzales, author of House Bill No. 8698, said the proposal aims to strengthen Marina’s presence in the province and expand its capacity to serve seafarers, boat operators, shipping stakeholders, and coastal communities.
“This measure is about making government services more accessible and responsive to the realities faced by our coastal communities,” Gonzales said.
He added that a stronger Marina presence would benefit maritime workers and support the province’s economic growth by reducing travel time and costs for processing maritime requirements, which are currently done in Leyte.