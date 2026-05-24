Aboitiz Foundation scales digital skills-to-job initiative with AIDA Plus

One of the Aboitiz Foundation flagship programs, Elevate AIDA, is evolving into a new phase with the launch of AIDA Plus, an expanded skills-to-employment platform designed to connect more Filipinos to opportunities in the digital economy.

AIDA Plus is part of Aboitiz Foundation’s broader goal of creating 300,000 jobs through strategic partnerships and inclusive workforce development programs. Graduates of the training program will receive a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority certificate, which is recognized locally and internationally.

The new phase formally kicked off through the signing of partnership agreements in CALABARZON and Mindanao, signaling the program’s nationwide expansion and broader focus on industry-aligned digital skills training, certification, and direct employment pathways.