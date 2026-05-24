Aboitiz Foundation scales digital skills-to-job initiative with AIDA Plus

One of the Aboitiz Foundation flagship programs, Elevate AIDA, is evolving into a new phase with the launch of AIDA Plus, an expanded skills-to-employment platform designed to connect more Filipinos to opportunities in the digital economy.
AIDA Plus is part of Aboitiz Foundation’s broader goal of creating 300,000 jobs through strategic partnerships and inclusive workforce development programs. Graduates of the training program will receive a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority certificate, which is recognized locally and internationally.
The new phase formally kicked off through the signing of partnership agreements in CALABARZON and Mindanao, signaling the program’s nationwide expansion and broader focus on industry-aligned digital skills training, certification, and direct employment pathways.
AIDA Plus’ predecessor, Elevate AIDA, focused on training women in AI data annotation and equipping them for remote digital work. The new program broadens its reach by introducing additional training tracks such as virtual assistance, cloud accounting, data analysis, and digital illustration, while expanding access to beneficiaries of all genders and strengthening partnerships with public and private technical-vocational institutions and employers.
“AIDA Plus represents the natural evolution of Elevate AIDA as we deepen our focus on creating real and sustainable opportunities for Filipinos in the digital economy,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar. “As industries evolve, workforce development must also evolve — from simply providing access to training toward building stronger pathways to employment, inclusion, and long-term economic participation.”
In Laguna, Aboitiz Foundation signed a memorandum of agreement with TESDA IV-A and the Jacobo Z. Gonzales Memorial School of Arts and Trades to train at least 500 scholars through a Virtual Assistance program linked directly to employment opportunities through Cyberbacker, a global VA services firm.
Aboitiz Foundation also formalized a separate three-year partnership with TESDA Region XI and Ring Circle BPO in Davao City to expand AIDA Plus in the region beginning with at least 500 scholars in 2026.
Under the agreement, Ring Circle BPO — a Davao-based outsourcing company serving international clients — will act as implementing partner, employer and employment promoter, helping bridge training directly to digital work opportunities. Returning overseas Filipino workers are among the priority beneficiaries identified for the first batches of scholars.
As digital work continues to reshape labor markets globally, AIDA Plus aims to help make emerging opportunities more accessible to Filipinos across regions by bringing future-ready training and employment connections closer to local communities.