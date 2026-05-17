Over 45,000 TNC drivers receive DSWD cash aid

The DSWD official added that the agency’s coordination with the TNCs greatly helped speed up verification and prevent overcrowding at payout sites in UP Diliman, Quezon City, and the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Dumlao said the special payout operations per company are continuing successfully for TNVS drivers, motorcycle taxi riders and delivery riders who are beneficiaries of the government’s ₱5,000 cash relief assistance.

In Metro Manila, the agency recorded a total of 45,522 beneficiaries during Saturday’s venue payouts, with total disbursements reaching ₱227.61 million under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Grab accounted for the highest number of beneficiaries, with 37,344 drivers receiving a total of ₱186.72 million in assistance. JoyRide had 4,300 beneficiaries with ₱21.50 million in total disbursements, while InDrive recorded 3,878 beneficiaries receiving ₱19.39 million.

Dumlao also thanked the TNCs for helping identify more accessible venues, making it more convenient for their riders and drivers.

Meanwhile, the DSWD continued its cash relief assistance payout on Sunday, 17 May, for two-wheel and four-wheel JoyRide drivers in Metro Manila, with unclaimed assistance being distributed at the Bahay ng Alumni in UP Diliman.