18k TNVS drivers receive cash assistance in Special Sunday payout

More than 18,500 Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers received cash relief assistance (CRA) worth P5000 from the government on Sunday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported.

The special Sunday payout was conducted in two distribution sites in Metro Manila: the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City with 50,000 targeted Grab and Move It drivers, and the Palacio de Maynila in Malate for about 10,000 Angkas bikers to receive cash aid.