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18k TNVS drivers receive cash assistance in Special Sunday payout

SUNDAY PAYOUT: More than 18,000 drivers of Grab, Move It and Angkas received Cash Relief Assistance worth P5,000 today, May 24 at SMX Convention Center, Pasay City and Palacio de Manila, Malate. (Photo from DSWD)
SUNDAY PAYOUT: More than 18,000 drivers of Grab, Move It and Angkas received Cash Relief Assistance worth P5,000 today, May 24 at SMX Convention Center, Pasay City and Palacio de Manila, Malate. (Photo from DSWD)
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More than 18,500 Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers received cash relief assistance (CRA) worth P5000 from the government on Sunday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported.

The special Sunday payout was conducted in two distribution sites in Metro Manila: the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City with 50,000 targeted Grab and Move It drivers, and the Palacio de Maynila in Malate for about 10,000 Angkas bikers to receive cash aid. 

SUNDAY PAYOUT: More than 18,000 drivers of Grab, Move It and Angkas received Cash Relief Assistance worth P5,000 today, May 24 at SMX Convention Center, Pasay City and Palacio de Manila, Malate. (Photo from DSWD)
Special P5K cash relief payout underway
SUNDAY PAYOUT: More than 18,000 drivers of Grab, Move It and Angkas received Cash Relief Assistance worth P5,000 today, May 24 at SMX Convention Center, Pasay City and Palacio de Manila, Malate. (Photo from DSWD)
Over 45,000 TNC drivers receive DSWD cash aid

DSWD Chief Rex Gatchalian visited the payout sites and held consultations with beneficiaries to ensure the orderly, safe, and comfortable conduct of agency operations. 

“Through close coordination, the Department aims to immediately deliver financial assistance to the scheduled drivers today so they can quickly return to their respective routes,” the agency said in a statement.

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