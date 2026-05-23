Vigan distributes social pension aid to 967 indigent seniors

Vigan City distributed city-funded social pension assistance to 967 indigent senior citizens during a payout activity held on 21 May at the Collado Hotel in Barangay Pantay Fatima.

Each beneficiary received P2,000 covering the first and second quarters of 2026. City officials said an additional P3,000 will be released in December, bringing the total annual assistance to P5,000 per beneficiary.

The assistance program is being implemented under Ordinance No. 15, Series of 2025, which provides social pension assistance to indigent senior citizens and persons with disabilities in the city.