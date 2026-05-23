Vigan distributes social pension aid to 967 indigent seniors

Vigan City distributed city-funded social pension assistance to 967 indigent senior citizens during a payout activity held on 21 May at the Collado Hotel in Barangay Pantay Fatima.
Each beneficiary received P2,000 covering the first and second quarters of 2026. City officials said an additional P3,000 will be released in December, bringing the total annual assistance to P5,000 per beneficiary.
The assistance program is being implemented under Ordinance No. 15, Series of 2025, which provides social pension assistance to indigent senior citizens and persons with disabilities in the city.
According to the city government, the local social pension program is intended for indigent senior citizens who have yet to be included in the national government’s Social Pension Program. Those already receiving national social pension benefits are excluded from the city-funded assistance.
Randy Singson, along with members of the city council and officials from the City Social Welfare and Development Office and the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, attended the distribution activity.
One of the beneficiaries, Elisa Rochina, said the financial assistance would help cover daily expenses, including medicines and food.
City officials said the program aims to provide temporary financial support to vulnerable senior citizens while they await inclusion in the national social pension program.