UST performs first mechanical thrombectomy

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Hospital has performed its first mechanical thrombectomy, a procedure used to restore blood flow in stroke patients with blocked brain arteries.

The procedure was led by Dr. Francis Angelo Basilio and Dr. Emmanuel Almazan through the hospital’s stroke service and Rapid Ultrasound in Shock team.

“It is a major artery. A large part of the brain can die. If nothing is done, the patient may experience severe symptoms. It can lead to disability or even death,” Basilio told The Varsitarian.