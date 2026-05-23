SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
PAGE THREE

Urgent water conservation urged as El Niño threat grows

Urgent water conservation urged as El Niño threat grows
Published on

The government is urging the public to conserve water as the country faces a high likelihood of another El Niño episode later this year.

According to the Department of Science and Technology (DoST), there is a 92 percent probability that El Niño conditions will develop between June and August and could persist into early 2027.

“By September, October and November 2026, it may become strong,” DoST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said in a radio interview. “ And by October and November, ocean temperatures could rise further and reach a very strong category, which has a 30 percent chance of occurring.”

Urgent water conservation urged as El Niño threat grows
DOST urges water conservation amid El Niño risk

He noted that a stronger El Niño does not automatically translate to severe impacts, but it increases the likelihood of drought, water shortages and extreme heat.

Solidum said water conservation remains one of the most practical and low-cost measures to extend water supplies and lessen the effects of prolonged dry conditions.

Urgent water conservation urged as El Niño threat grows
Strong El Niño inbound — DA

He also cited efforts by the Department of Agriculture to promote hybrid rice varieties and water-saving farming methods such as Alternate Wetting and Drying, as well as Quick Turn Around planting, which allows farmers to replant immediately after harvest.

The government has reactivated El Niño task forces under Executive Order 53 to coordinate measures aimed at reducing the impact of dry weather on communities and agriculture.

El Niño Philippines 2026
Water Conservation Advisory
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph