Urgent water conservation urged as El Niño threat grows

The government is urging the public to conserve water as the country faces a high likelihood of another El Niño episode later this year.

According to the Department of Science and Technology (DoST), there is a 92 percent probability that El Niño conditions will develop between June and August and could persist into early 2027.

“By September, October and November 2026, it may become strong,” DoST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said in a radio interview. “ And by October and November, ocean temperatures could rise further and reach a very strong category, which has a 30 percent chance of occurring.”