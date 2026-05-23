Taiwan adopts AI healthcare

Central to the initiative is the government’s “3-3-3 Framework,” a national digital health platform designed to integrate healthcare data systems, AI governance centers and international interoperability standards.

Taiwan is integrating electronic medical records across more than 400 hospitals and expanding AI-assisted disease prediction, medical imaging analysis and telemedicine services, particularly in underserved and rural communities.

The government said its MediCloud platform provides real-time access to patient records and medication histories, while the My Health Bank platform allows users to monitor personal health information and connect wearable devices for health tracking.

More than half of Taiwan’s population now uses the service.