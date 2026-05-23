Taiwan adopts AI healthcare

Taiwan is expanding its use of artificial intelligence in healthcare while renewing its call for inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO) despite its continued exclusion from the global body.
In a statement, Taiwan Health and Welfare Minister Chung-Liang Shih said the government’s “Healthy Taiwan” initiative aims to address population aging and healthcare workforce shortages through artificial intelligence, big data and cloud technology.
Central to the initiative is the government’s “3-3-3 Framework,” a national digital health platform designed to integrate healthcare data systems, AI governance centers and international interoperability standards.
Taiwan is integrating electronic medical records across more than 400 hospitals and expanding AI-assisted disease prediction, medical imaging analysis and telemedicine services, particularly in underserved and rural communities.
The government said its MediCloud platform provides real-time access to patient records and medication histories, while the My Health Bank platform allows users to monitor personal health information and connect wearable devices for health tracking.
More than half of Taiwan’s population now uses the service.
Taiwan has also established 19 national AI medical centers and approved more than 50 AI-powered medical products for cancer detection, cardiac event prediction and clinical decision support.
Shih said 13 Taiwanese hospitals were included in Newsweek’s “World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026” ranking, placing Taiwan second in Asia.
The health minister also renewed Taiwan’s call to participate in the WHO and the World Health Assembly, saying global health cooperation should remain inclusive amid increasingly complex cross-border health challenges.
Shih said Taiwan remains ready to contribute to international health initiatives through digital innovation and smart healthcare development.