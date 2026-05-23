Taiwan pushes AI-driven healthcare under ‘Healthy Taiwan’ vision

Taiwan’s healthcare modernization is anchored on its National Health Insurance system, which has accumulated extensive healthcare data over the years.

The government has introduced a national digital health platform called the “3-3-3 Framework,” which integrates three major health spaces, three key health data standards, and three National AI governance centers aimed at building a comprehensive digital health infrastructure.

Under the program, Taiwan is integrating electronic medical records across more than 400 hospitals while adopting international interoperability standards such as Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR).

Authorities said the framework allows secure sharing and use of healthcare data under a Zero Trust cybersecurity system.

Taiwan has also expanded AI-driven healthcare services, including the “Family Physician Platform,” which uses AI-based risk prediction to help doctors provide personalized care and shift from reactive treatment to preventive healthcare management.

The MediCloud system, meanwhile, enables real-time access to patient records and medication histories, while AI-assisted medical imaging and enhanced visualization tools are being used to improve patient safety and healthcare quality.

The government also reported that the “My Health Bank” platform has achieved more than a 50 percent adoption rate and can now integrate data from wearable devices to encourage individuals to actively manage their health.

Taiwan is likewise utilizing FHIR standards in cancer treatment to exchange Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) data, helping speed up approvals for catastrophic illness certification and improving access to treatment.

Digital services such as virtual health insurance cards, e-prescriptions, and telemedicine have also been expanded to improve healthcare access in rural and remote areas.

To strengthen AI governance, Taiwan established 19 national medical AI centers focused on responsible governance, clinical validation, and impact evaluation.

According to the ministry, more than 50 AI-powered medical products have already received regulatory approval, supporting early cancer detection, cardiac event prediction, and clinical decision-making.

Taiwan also noted that 13 of its hospitals were included in Newsweek’s “World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026,” ranking second in Asia.

The country is also developing federated learning platforms that allow cross-border AI model validation without transferring sensitive patient data, including collaborations with Southeast Asian partners.

Shih emphasized that Taiwan seeks greater participation in global health governance, arguing that the country’s experience in digital healthcare could contribute to international public health efforts.

“Diseases know no borders, and global health governance requires comprehensive collaboration,” he said.

Taiwan also renewed its appeal for inclusion in the World Health Organization and the World Health Assembly, saying global health systems would benefit from broader cooperation and participation.