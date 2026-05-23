Sen. Bato in New York?

Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa has reportedly arrived in New York to attend a supporter event, despite being the subject of an intense domestic manhunt over an outstanding International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.
The Masa Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) on Saturday welcomed the reports, which first emerged from a social media post published by a Sara Duterte Supporters (SDS) New York chapter.
“Senator Bato has just arrived in New York,” a MASADA convenor told the DAILY TRIBUNE.
According to the online post, Dela Rosa was received upon arrival by retired General Edgar Carigaba, who serves as a board director for the New York-based pro-Duterte group. The post also featured a welcoming message for the lawmaker ahead of a scheduled gathering next week.
"Our guest for tomorrow’s event [is] none other than Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa," the post read. "Senator Bato, you are free to roam around here. [The] International Criminal Court (ICC) here is just a brothel."
MASADA New York stated that it is currently coordinating with SDS leaders to gather further details regarding the senator's arrival.
Dela Rosa remains the target of a massive, nationwide manhunt by domestic law enforcement agencies seeking to serve the arrest warrant issued against him by the ICC.