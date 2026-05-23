Sen. Bato in New York?

Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa has reportedly arrived in New York to attend a supporter event, despite being the subject of an intense domestic manhunt over an outstanding International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

The Masa Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) on Saturday welcomed the reports, which first emerged from a social media post published by a Sara Duterte Supporters (SDS) New York chapter.

“Senator Bato has just arrived in New York,” a MASADA convenor told the DAILY TRIBUNE.