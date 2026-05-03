San Juan sends Abra crashing

The Weavers, the reigning MPBL national champions, threatened at 54-57 after a 10-1 run sparked by Mike Ayonayon's triple. Still, the Knights held the fort behind Alarcon, his fellow former University of the Philippines stars Reyland Torres and Garry Abadiano, and former Perpetual Help standout Patrick Sleat.

Alarcon wound up with eight points, six in the fourth quarter, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals, and was chosen the SportsPlus Best Player over Aldrech Ramos, with 12 points and nine rebounds, and James Kwekuteye, with 10 points, two rebounds and two steals.

Mike Phillips was limited to four points, but the former De La Salle University standout compensated with a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Weavers suffered their first loss after 48 straight wins dating back to March 2025, which included a 10-game sweep of the 2026 Preseason Invitational, and fell to 2-1.

A spate of 16 turnovers against only six for the Knights, who also ruled the offensive boards, 22-11, proved costly for the Weavers, who drew 18 points, six rebounds, and two assists from Filipino-American DJ Fenner, 12 points and three rebounds from Mike Ayonayon, and eight points from Encho Serrano.