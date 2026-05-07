SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
WORLD

Rubio meets pope amid U.S.-Vatican tension

Pope Leo XIV during a private audience with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in The Vatican
Pope Leo XIV during a private audience with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in The Vatican Courtesy of AFP
Published on

ROME, Italy (AFP) — The top United States diplomat, Marco Rubio, went to the Vatican on Thursday for talks with the first US pope, Leo XIV, against the backdrop of sharp tensions between the White House and the Vatican.

The US secretary of state’s visit comes after Trump’s extraordinary criticism of Leo, the head of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics, over his anti-war stance.

Pope Leo XIV during a private audience with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in The Vatican
Pope’s peace plea peeves Trump

In an unprecedented attack, Trump last month took to social media to call the pope “WEAK on crime, and terrible for foreign policy.”

His remarks came after Leo called for peace in the Middle East war launched by Israel and the US. He condemned a threat by Trump to destroy Iranian civilization as “truly unacceptable.”

Pope Leo XIV during a private audience with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in The Vatican
Pope says he regrets his remarks interpreted as a debate with Trump
Marco Rubio Vatican meeting Pope Leo XIV
Trump criticism Pope foreign policy tensions
Vatican US relations Middle East peace stance
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph