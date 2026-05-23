Region tops national employment rate

Among provinces in the region, Mountain Province recorded the highest labor force participation rate at 73.8 percent. It was followed by Benguet at 66.9 percent, Ifugao at 65.7 percent, Kalinga at 64.0 percent, and Apayao at 63.1 percent. Abra and Baguio City posted the lowest participation rates at 61.6 percent and 55.2 percent, respectively.

Of the 832,000 individuals in the regional labor force, 97.3 percent, or about 810,000 people, were employed. The employment rate was 1.5 percentage points higher than the national average of 95.8 percent, making the Cordillera region the top-performing region in employment nationwide, slightly ahead of the Davao region at 97.1 percent.

In contrast, CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) recorded the country’s lowest regional employment rate at 94.2 percent.

Nationwide, Ilocos Norte led all provinces and highly urbanized cities with an employment rate of 99.2 percent, followed by Nueva Ecija at 99.1 percent and Northern Samar at 99.0 percent. Basilan posted the lowest employment rate at 90.9 percent.