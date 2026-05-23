Que defies time, bags 20th career PGT title

But it wasn’t just the dramatic, come-from-behind nature of the win that made it special — it was the ticking clock. In a young man’s game, hoisting his 20th career title at nearly half a century old is a milestone that hits differently.

“It means one year later, I’m still winning,” said Que, reflecting on the deeper meaning of the trophy. “I’m still here, competing with the young guns and keeping up with them.”

That he is still standing tall should surprise no one. Last year, Que swept the first two legs of the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) and put together a string of dominant performances to secure his first-ever Order of Merit title.

Recognizing the inevitable toll of time, he made a calculated decision to step away from the grueling regional tours. The constant travel and long stretches away from his family were replaced by a focused commitment to the local circuit — a strategic pivot that has paid off handsomely.

Yet, his latest victory at Caliraya Springs required every ounce of veteran poise he possessed.