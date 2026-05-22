Que wins wild Caliraya finale

Cool under pressure, Que launched a blistering back-nine charge. After staying within striking distance in a constantly shifting leaderboard battle, he made his decisive move with a birdie-par-eagle-birdie run to grab a two-shot lead over Tony Lascuña.

But the momentum swings were far from over.

Lascuña responded with back-to-back birdies from No. 13 to draw level, then moved ahead by one after Que bogeyed the par-5 16th for the second straight day.

Still, the veteran campaigner refused to fold.

Que answered with a clutch birdie on the demanding 18th, draining a 10-foot putt for a closing 66 and an 18-under 270 total. Moments later, Lascuña missed a short par putt on No. 17 and failed to convert a birdie attempt on the last hole that could have forced a playoff.

Instead, Lascuña settled for a 69 and a 271, handing Que the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship crown and the P450,000 top prize.

“I wasn’t pressured at all when I fell behind by one and needed a birdie on the last hole to give myself a chance,” said Que. “I just played the last hole the way it should be played.”

The dramatic finale capped a week played under shifting sun, rain, and wind conditions, producing what could go down as one of the wildest finishes in Philippine Golf Tour history.

Guido van der Valk fired a 68 to finish third at 272, while Sean Ramos shot a 67 to place fourth at 273. Zanieboy Gialon ended at 274 after a 72, highlighting just how tight the championship battle became.

Jahns, meanwhile, never recovered from his collapse and limped home with a 75 to finish sixth at 276.

Ironically, No. 4 had been Jahns’ best hole all week, where he previously collected two eagles and a birdie. But in the final round, the hole turned brutal.