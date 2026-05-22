Que wins wild Caliraya finale

CAVINTI, Laguna — The ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship promised a blockbuster finale, but few could have imagined the chaos that unfolded at Caliraya Springs Golf Club on Thursday.
In a stunning twist, Keanu Jahns’ title defense unraveled on a single hole. The Fil-German standout suffered a nightmare collapse on the par-5 No. 4, carding a disastrous 11 that instantly blew the tournament wide open.
In the span of a few minutes, the defending champion lost his grip on the lead, opening the door for a fierce battle among at least six contenders.
And while the field scrambled in the sudden power shift, Angelo Que stayed composed.
Where others saw chaos, the reigning Order of Merit champion saw opportunity.
Cool under pressure, Que launched a blistering back-nine charge. After staying within striking distance in a constantly shifting leaderboard battle, he made his decisive move with a birdie-par-eagle-birdie run to grab a two-shot lead over Tony Lascuña.
But the momentum swings were far from over.
Lascuña responded with back-to-back birdies from No. 13 to draw level, then moved ahead by one after Que bogeyed the par-5 16th for the second straight day.
Still, the veteran campaigner refused to fold.
Que answered with a clutch birdie on the demanding 18th, draining a 10-foot putt for a closing 66 and an 18-under 270 total. Moments later, Lascuña missed a short par putt on No. 17 and failed to convert a birdie attempt on the last hole that could have forced a playoff.
Instead, Lascuña settled for a 69 and a 271, handing Que the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship crown and the P450,000 top prize.
“I wasn’t pressured at all when I fell behind by one and needed a birdie on the last hole to give myself a chance,” said Que. “I just played the last hole the way it should be played.”
The dramatic finale capped a week played under shifting sun, rain, and wind conditions, producing what could go down as one of the wildest finishes in Philippine Golf Tour history.
Guido van der Valk fired a 68 to finish third at 272, while Sean Ramos shot a 67 to place fourth at 273. Zanieboy Gialon ended at 274 after a 72, highlighting just how tight the championship battle became.
Jahns, meanwhile, never recovered from his collapse and limped home with a 75 to finish sixth at 276.
Ironically, No. 4 had been Jahns’ best hole all week, where he previously collected two eagles and a birdie. But in the final round, the hole turned brutal.
Locked in a tight duel with van der Valk, Jahns misjudged the wind and drove into the hazard. His next two attempts found the same watery grave before he finally played safely into the fairway.
Shocked spectators watched as the tournament favorite unraveled in stunning fashion. Jahns eventually reached the green in nine and two-putted for an 11, dropping from the lead to a tie for ninth in a matter of minutes.
The collapse sent shockwaves through the leaderboard and transformed the final round into a frantic shootout among the Tour’s biggest names.
And in the middle of the chaos, Que delivered a masterclass in experience, patience, and clutch shot-making.