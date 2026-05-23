PSA cuts record correction processing time

As of 30 April, a total of 5,916 petitions had already been processed through APCAS, with 201 local civil registry offices nationwide now using the system.

PSA said the platform includes advanced search functions, petition tracking, and audit log features that help monitor pending cases and improve coordination between local registrars and the agency.

“Digital transformation in government is ultimately about improving the lives of our people. We fully recognize the importance of digitalizing our existing manual processes,” said Claire Dennis Mapa.

“Our goal is the end-to-end digitalization of our civil registration system. Through APCAS, we continue to lead efforts to build a more efficient, citizen-centered civil registration system that enables faster processing and seamless coordination between the PSA and LCROs,” he added.

The agency said the platform forms part of the national government’s broader digitalization agenda aimed at improving efficiency and accessibility in public services.

Minerva Eloisa Esquivias encouraged more local civil registry offices to adopt the platform, saying stronger participation would help speed up civil registration services nationwide.

PSA Legal Service Director Eliezer Ambatali said the system reduces reliance on manual processes and allows personnel to focus on assisting more clients.

“Every corrected civil registry record represents a Filipino gaining access to education, employment, or benefits they might have been denied because of simple errors,” Ambatali said.

Local registrars using the platform reported faster and more organized operations.

Priscilla Galicia, city civil registrar of Legazpi City, said APCAS reduced paperwork, minimized human error and improved data accuracy compared to manual processing.

The PSA said it plans to expand APCAS to more local civil registry offices across the country while conducting training and capacity-building activities to support implementation.