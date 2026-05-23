Philippine Army showcases products of former rebels at 5ID anniversary

The defense chief also commended the division for its accomplishments in internal security operations and its growing participation in multilateral and bilateral military exercises.

Former members and supporters of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) thanked the 5th Infantry Division for helping them promote their local products and livelihood initiatives nationwide.

Members of the SCVAC said the products they showcased symbolized a fresh start, acceptance, and an opportunity to move away from lives once marked by conflict toward a more peaceful and orderly future.

Through the leadership of Maj. Gen. Gulliver Señires, the division said it would continue implementing programs that provide opportunities and support for former rebels and CTG supporters through community engagement and livelihood initiatives.

Señires emphasized the importance of helping communities become more productive and self-sufficient to sustain peace and development in the region.

The 5th Infantry Division also expressed appreciation for the dedication shown by former rebels in rebuilding their lives under government programs.

“Ang tagumpay ng kanilang Samahan ay isang patunay na walang imposible sa mga taong nais magbago at pinili ang buhay na mapayapa at maunlad,” Señires said.