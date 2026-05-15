Teodoro highlights AFP modernization at 5ID anniversary

Teodoro commended the division for its accomplishments in internal security operations and its participation in multilateral and bilateral military exercises.

“I congratulate the 5th Infantry Division not only in the achievements in ISO, but also your performance so far with the numerous multilateral and bilateral exercises that have happened and are going to happen throughout the year,” Teodoro said.

The defense chief stressed that national defense and peace require sustained investment and commitment amid evolving security challenges.

“National defense is not a free dividend. It is a price. Peace is not a free dividend. It's a price that has to be paid for the combination of resilience and strength and diplomacy on the other hand,” he said.

Teodoro also cited reforms involving military education, promotions, personnel welfare, and mental health support systems aimed at strengthening the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The event likewise highlighted the improved security situation in Northern Luzon, with Region II now declared insurgency-free following sustained operations against Communist Terrorist Groups.

Teodoro also witnessed capability demonstrations, the unveiling of the division’s Tactical Operations Center, and military equipment displays supporting the AFP modernization program.

Also present during the event were Gulliver Señires, Efren Morados, and Rodolfo Albano III.