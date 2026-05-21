LTFRB ends passenger discount program as funds run dry

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced Thursday that its Service Contracting Program will conclude at midnight Friday after fully exhausting its multi-million peso budget.

LTFRB chairperson Vigor Mendoza II disclosed that the final hour of the transport subsidy program will be at 12:59 a.m. on 22 May.

Because the remaining funds have been depleted, the agency will shift its immediate support to a P10-per-liter fuel discount program for transport workers while it requests additional funding from the national government.