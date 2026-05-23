Garcia offers hand on Marcoleta case

While asserting that the election case against Senator Rodante Marcoleta had already been dismissed, Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Erwin Garcia said the poll body remains willing to coordinate with the Office of the Ombudsman regarding the recommended filing of a plunder case against the senator.

“The Commission on Elections is ready to help and coordinate with the Ombudsman. On the part of Comelec, however, the motu proprio investigation against Sen. Marcoleta has already been dismissed,” Garcia said.

“With regards to the revival of the case, Comelec has not reached that thinking. There is also no Motion for Reconsideration (MR) received by the poll body,” he added.