Four arrested in Bulacan anti-drug operations; P683-K contraband seized

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Four suspects were arrested while illegal drugs and firearms worth around P683,652 were seized in separate buy-bust operations conducted in Bulacan from 22 to 23 May.
In Meycauayan, authorities arrested a 41-year-old welder known by the alias “Tulala” after allegedly selling shabu worth P9,452. Police also recovered an improvised “pen gun” with ammunition from the suspect, who reportedly had no license to possess the firearm.
In Baliwag, a 21-year-old tattoo artist identified only as alias “Dac,” who is listed in the PNP-PDEA watchlist, was caught with 80 grams of high-grade marijuana or “Kush” valued at P120,000.
Meanwhile, in Malolos, two suspects identified as alias “Atan,” 37, and alias “Sok,” 52, yielded 81.5 grams of shabu worth P554,200, along with an unmarked caliber .38 revolver and three live bullets.
Authorities said all suspects would face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165. Those caught with unlicensed firearms will also face charges under Republic Act No. 10591.
Jay Baybayan, officer-in-charge of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, commended the operations and vowed to sustain the crackdown against illegal drugs and loose firearms to ensure the safety of Bulakenyos.
Meanwhile, Jess Mendez also praised the successful operations.
“These results prove our strong resolve to eradicate illegal drugs and loose firearms across the region. We will keep these aggressive anti-crime operations going to ensure peace and security for every Central Luzon resident,” Mendez said.