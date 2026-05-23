Four arrested in Bulacan anti-drug operations; P683-K contraband seized

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Four suspects were arrested while illegal drugs and firearms worth around P683,652 were seized in separate buy-bust operations conducted in Bulacan from 22 to 23 May.

In Meycauayan, authorities arrested a 41-year-old welder known by the alias “Tulala” after allegedly selling shabu worth P9,452. Police also recovered an improvised “pen gun” with ammunition from the suspect, who reportedly had no license to possess the firearm.

In Baliwag, a 21-year-old tattoo artist identified only as alias “Dac,” who is listed in the PNP-PDEA watchlist, was caught with 80 grams of high-grade marijuana or “Kush” valued at P120,000.