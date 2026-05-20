Pickup kills senior citizen in rice subsidy line

“In unfortunate circumstances, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the seated victim in front of the Bureau of Animal Industry,” Traffic Sector Deputy Commander Police Lieutenant Charly Dela Cruz said in a media interview.

Police report further stated the front right portion of the vehicle struck the senior citizen, reportedly waiting in line to purchase P20-per-kilo subsidized rice from the Department of Agriculture.

The vehicle then reportedly continued moving forward before hitting a roadside signage, resulting in damage to both the signage and the vehicle.

Following the incident, the senior citizen sustained severe injuries and was immediately brought to East Avenue Medical Center for medical treatment but later pronounced dead at exactly 5:02 AM.

Meanwhile, the driver will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

The QCPD, however, assured that the incident is being thoroughly investigated in order to hold the suspect accountable and to deliver justice for the tragedy that occurred.