Five arrested in fake wristband scam at World Slasher Cup

A sophisticated fake wristband operation targeting the World Slasher Cup 2026 — considered the country’s largest and most prestigious international derby — has been dismantled, with five suspects arrested in consecutive police operations at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Security personnel and Quezon City Police District officers intercepted the scheme on 21 and 22 May after suspects were allegedly caught selling forged access passes to defraud event organizer Uniprom Inc..

The operation began at around 5 p.m. on 21 May when security staff reportedly discovered a group applying counterfeit wristbands and forged validation stamps to attendees near Farmers Plaza.