Five arrested in fake wristband scam at World Slasher Cup

A sophisticated fake wristband operation targeting the World Slasher Cup 2026 — considered the country’s largest and most prestigious international derby — has been dismantled, with five suspects arrested in consecutive police operations at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Security personnel and Quezon City Police District officers intercepted the scheme on 21 and 22 May after suspects were allegedly caught selling forged access passes to defraud event organizer Uniprom Inc..
The operation began at around 5 p.m. on 21 May when security staff reportedly discovered a group applying counterfeit wristbands and forged validation stamps to attendees near Farmers Plaza.
Despite attempting to flee, authorities arrested three suspects and confiscated dozens of fake wristbands and counterfeit stamps. One suspect, however, managed to escape.
Following a formal complaint filed by Uniprom Inc., police intensified operations on 22 May through a targeted buy-bust operation at the coliseum’s South Gate.
Undercover operatives allegedly caught a 42-year-old mechanic selling fake wristbands for P1,000 each. His arrest later led police to a 37-year-old supplier who was apprehended nearby with additional counterfeit items.
Authorities said all five suspects now face charges of estafa through falsification of private documents.
Police are continuing follow-up operations to locate the remaining suspect who remains at large.