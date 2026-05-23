EYES ON THE PRIZEL: Sabalenka aims to finally conquer Garros glory

PARIS, France (AFP) — Aryna Sabalenka said she is ready, in body and mind, to conquer clay and take her first Roland Garros title.

“I know how to play on clay, and it’s all about being physically and mentally healthy, to go for it, and to be ready to fight,” she said at the media day ahead of the tournament’s start on Sunday.

Sabalenka, the top-ranked woman for approaching two years, has only won three titles on clay, all in Madrid. Her best showing in the clay-court Grand Slam was last year when she lost the final in three sets to Coco Gauff.