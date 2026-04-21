P748K shabu seized in Barangay Luz buy-bust

PDEA-7 director Joel B. Plaza identified the suspects as alias “Jegan,” 41, an on-call construction painter from Barangay Luz, and alias “Jerme,” 36, unemployed and a resident of Barangay Kasambagan.

Authorities confiscated three packs of suspected shabu weighing about 110 grams, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

The seized drugs were brought to the PDEA-7 laboratory for examination, while the suspects are currently detained at the PDEA-7 facility in Lahug.

The two will face charges for violating Sections 5, 11 and 26 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

If convicted, they could face life imprisonment and a fine of up to P10 million.