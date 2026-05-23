DoH: zero Phl Ebola case

The Department of Health (DoH) on Saturday assured the public that no Ebola case has been recorded in the Philippines despite ongoing outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

In an interview, DoH spokesperson Undersecretary Albert Domingo said there is no reason for public alarm. “To be very clear, we do not have any Ebola case in the Philippines,” Domingo said.

Asked whether Filipinos should be concerned, he replied: “There is really no reason.”

Domingo said the country remains at low risk because the outbreak is confined to parts of Africa far from the Philippines “For now, we are at low risk, especially since the outbreak is occurring in Africa,” he said.