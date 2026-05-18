Gov’t alert up over Ebola outbreak abroad

The Department of Health (DoH) said it is coordinating with the World Health Organization (WHO) following the declaration of Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern.

Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Dr. Albert Domingo said the WHO has advised countries such as the Philippines, which has no reported cases of the Bundibugyo strain and shares no land border with affected nations, to remain alert and strengthen preparedness measures.