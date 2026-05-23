Discovering the historic watchtowers of La Union

Almeida watchtower

Established in 18th and 19th centuries (the 1700s and 1800s) in Barangay Almeida, municipality of Balaoan, La Union.

The Watchtower at Barangay Almeida, Balaoan, La Union has been declared a National Cultural Treasure in 2014 by the National Museum of the Philippines.

The Almeida Watchtower in Balaoan is connected in the towers of the neighboring town of Luna, Bacnotan and San Juan. Located in Balaoan, La Union, Philippines, it is a 400-year-old Spanish-era structure designated as a National Cultural Treasure.

Built using coral stone and bricks, it functioned as a vital coastal lookout to protect local communities from pirate raids. The tower was built to warn of impending attacks by pirates (Moro, Chinese and Japanese) during the 18th and 19th centuries.