Discovering the historic watchtowers of La Union

A long the sun-kissed coastlines of La Union, a string of centuries-old sentinels stands guard where the azure waves meet the shore. These Spanish-era watchtowers, or baluartes, are more than mere coral and brick; they are the stoic witnesses to a history of high-seas defiance and colonial grit.
From the weathered lean of the iconic tower in Luna to the revitalized military nerve center of San Juan and the newly minted National Cultural Treasure in Balaoan, these structures formed a vital defensive chain against invading pirates. Today, these remaining guardians endure as monumental fusions of coastal splendor and architectural resilience, whispering tales of a region that has always known how to keep watch over its own soul.
Almeida watchtower
Established in 18th and 19th centuries (the 1700s and 1800s) in Barangay Almeida, municipality of Balaoan, La Union.
The Watchtower at Barangay Almeida, Balaoan, La Union has been declared a National Cultural Treasure in 2014 by the National Museum of the Philippines.
The Almeida Watchtower in Balaoan is connected in the towers of the neighboring town of Luna, Bacnotan and San Juan. Located in Balaoan, La Union, Philippines, it is a 400-year-old Spanish-era structure designated as a National Cultural Treasure.
Built using coral stone and bricks, it functioned as a vital coastal lookout to protect local communities from pirate raids. The tower was built to warn of impending attacks by pirates (Moro, Chinese and Japanese) during the 18th and 19th centuries.
Baluarte Watchtower (Luna Watchtower)
Established in 1600s in Barangay Victoria, Municipality of Luna, La Union.
The weathered sentinel from the pebbled shores of Luna is the Baluarte Watchtower, a monumental fusion of Spanish colonial grit and coastal elegance.
This 19th-century fortress, crafted from coral stone and lime, once served as the region’s military eye in scanning the horizon for Moro pirates who threatened the Ilocos coastline.
Today, its iconic lean — the result of centuries of typhoons and shifting sands — gives it a sculptural, avant-garde silhouette that channels the drama of its treasured past.
A cherished National Cultural Treasure, the Baluarte stands as a testament to La Union’s enduring soul, where the raw, rugged textures of history meet the shimmering, ethereal light of the West Philippine Sea in a breathtaking display of timeless heritage.
The baluartes are more than relics; they are the salt-worn guardians of our identity. They remind us that true heritage never goes out of style — it simply matures with grace. As the sun dips below the West Philippine Sea, these National Cultural Treasures endure as our most storied sentinels, guarding the soul of the North with a gaze that is at once indomitable and hauntingly ethereal.
The Ili Sur Watchtower
Established in the 18th and 19th centuries
(1700s–1800s)in Barangay Ili Sur, San Juan, La Union.
In the sun-drenched coastal expanse of San Juan, the Ili Sur Watchtower stands as a 400-year-old sentinel of La Union’s storied past, its weathered coral blocks and lime mortar whispering tales of high-seas defiance and colonial grit.
Born of necessity during the Spanish era to scout for marauding Moro, Chinese and Japanese pirates, this architectural relic evolved from a primitive lookout into a vital World War II nerve center for the USAFIP-NL, proving its mettle long after the sails of invaders vanished from the horizon.
Today, as one of only five remaining guardians of the province, it endures against the relentless surge of the tides, a stoic and beautifully reconstructed monument to a region that has always known how to keep watch over its own soul.