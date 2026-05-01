Food industry calls for review of proposed nutrient model

“Striking a balance is essential so that policies like the PNPM improve nutrition without placing undue burden on consumers and food manufacturers, especially small businesses that are already navigating rising costs,” said Matt Kovac, chief executive officer of Food Industry Asia, during a media briefing on Wednesday, 29 April at the Shangri-La The Fort, Taguig City.

Kovac emphasized that obesity and chronic diseases are complex issues that cannot be addressed by a single policy tool. “There is no single cause related to obesity. There are a wide range of factors — dietary patterns, physical activity, genetics, income, education, and access to affordable and nutritious foods,” he said, noting that food policy must account for these broader influences.

Industry groups said the proposed thresholds could be too restrictive, with estimates suggesting that up to 95 percent of packaged food products may not meet the current standards. They warned this could force widespread reformulation, packaging changes, and compliance costs across the sector.

“Working closely with stakeholders and ensuring inclusive dialogue is essential in shaping policies like the PNPM,” the Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers Inc. (PCMFI) said, adding that technical validation and feasibility studies should be completed before finalizing the model.

Manufacturers also flagged operational risks, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises that dominate the food sector. Compliance could require new labeling, product reformulation, and regulatory approvals, all of which carry significant costs and time requirements.

Beyond production, industry leaders cautioned that the policy may have unintended effects on consumers. Higher costs could be passed on to buyers, while tighter regulations on common staples may reduce affordability at a time when inflation remains a concern.

Groups also questioned the suitability of a single-threshold approach, arguing that food categories differ widely in composition and function. They said global practices typically adopt category-specific standards rather than a uniform system.

Despite these concerns, industry representatives maintained they are not opposing the policy outright but are seeking recalibration. They called for a joint technical review with regulators to align the model with international benchmarks while preserving competitiveness and food security.

“We need to have a look at whether there is a way to do this better — for the government, for industry, and for consumers,” said Dr. Mario Capanzana, Executive Director of PMFMI.

The PNPM remains under development, with further consultations expected as authorities weigh its potential impact on public health, business costs, and the broader economy.