Bishop questions outrage over Senate shooting

“How are you?”

With that question, Cubao Bishop Elias Ayuban Jr. challenged what he described as society’s selective empathy following the recent shooting incident at the Senate that left lawmakers shaken and prompted Senator Pia Cayetano to break down in tears during a session discussing the incident.

In a social media post in Filipino, Ayuban contrasted the emotional reaction to the Senate shooting with what he said was the muted response to the deaths of ordinary Filipinos, particularly victims of the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign.