BI clears Sen. Bato of travel records amid New York reports

However, leadership within the Masa Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) New York admitted they are still trying to verify the claims.

“We are coordinating with the SDS on the reported arrival of Sen. Bato,“ a MASADA New York official told the DAILY TRIBUNE in a telephone interview. The official raised doubts about the trip, pointing out that the United States government had officially canceled Dela Rosa's U.S. visa back in January 2020.

The unverified travel reports come amidst heavy rumors that Dela Rosa was spotted alongside Senator Robin Padilla at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) shortly after leaving the Senate premises on 14 March.

Despite the online buzz, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) countered the claims, confirming that there are absolutely no official records of international travel for the lawmaker.

Dela Rosa remains the subject of an intense, nationwide manhunt by domestic law enforcement agencies seeking to serve an outstanding arrest warrant issued against him by the ICC.

Commenting on the situation, former Philippine National Police chief and current MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III emphasized that law enforcement authorities must remain “firm but fair” if an ICC warrant is to be implemented. Torre stated that any potential arrest should be executed legally, professionally, and without unnecessary confrontation, following the high-profile arrests of Apollo Quiboloy and former President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this wave.