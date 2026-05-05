BFAR rolls out high-capacity vessel in Batanes

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has deployed a high-capacity fishing vessel and rolled out fuel subsidies in Batanes to boost productivity and stabilize incomes for fisherfolk operating in one of the country’s most challenging marine environments.

BFAR National Director Elizer Salilig said Tuesday a 19-meter fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) vessel has been turned over to fisherfolk in Sumnanga, Sabtang Island.

Designed for Batanes’ rough monsoon waters, the vessel is equipped with advanced fishing gear and six pakuras, or small catcher boats. It was awarded to the Sumnanga-Nakanmuan Association to modernize fishing operations and support sustainable yield.