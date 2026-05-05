BFAR rolls out high-capacity vessel in Batanes

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has deployed a high-capacity fishing vessel and rolled out fuel subsidies in Batanes to boost productivity and stabilize incomes for fisherfolk operating in one of the country’s most challenging marine environments.
BFAR National Director Elizer Salilig said Tuesday a 19-meter fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) vessel has been turned over to fisherfolk in Sumnanga, Sabtang Island.
Designed for Batanes’ rough monsoon waters, the vessel is equipped with advanced fishing gear and six pakuras, or small catcher boats. It was awarded to the Sumnanga-Nakanmuan Association to modernize fishing operations and support sustainable yield.
Salilig said Sabtang was selected as a priority beneficiary as BFAR seeks to strengthen fisheries in the coastal area. The agency has produced 62 such vessels for distribution to fishing communities nationwide.
In addition to the main vessel, BFAR deployed 18 smaller fiberglass fishing boats, along with fishing gear and chiller tanks to improve post-harvest storage and handling.
“Batanes has such a strong sea-going tradition. Ivatans have been going out to sea for generations, confronting high winds and strong waves. They deserve to have quality equipment to boost their yield,” Salilig said.
To mitigate rising fuel costs, the bureau also distributed P3,000 in fuel subsidies to 198 fisherfolk from Basco, Ivana, Mahatao, Sabtang and Uyugan.