Bato not the last; more ICC warrants coming

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is bracing for more arrests as director Melvin Matibag confirmed the bureau has received an intelligence report that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is preparing to issue warrants for additional individuals, though he declined to name them.

“We have information that there are several individuals who will be issued warrants by the ICC,” Matibag told reporters in a forum yesterday.

The NBI, he said, has its playbook ready. Protocols are in place, the enforcement machinery is primed and, most pointedly, he said, no one would be spared.