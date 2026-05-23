NBI chief urges Bato to surrender, warns against aiding fugitive

According to Matibag, Dela Rosa has shown no indication of surrendering following his recent appearance at the Senate and subsequent disappearance.

The agency also emphasized that in operations involving fugitives from justice, authorities operate under the standing presumption that the subject may be armed and potentially dangerous.

Matibag said he directed NBI agents to exercise maximum caution during verification and arrest operations, particularly in cases where intelligence reports indicate the possible presence of the subject in a specific area.

Despite this, the NBI director instructed the agency to continue locating Dela Rosa and enforce the ICC arrest warrant against him.

Arrest warrant remains enforceable

Matibag said the arrest warrant remains effective after the Supreme Court of the Philippines did not issue the temporary restraining order (TRO) sought by Dela Rosa.

He added that the senator also requested a status quo ante order, which would have reverted the situation to its state prior to the issuance and enforcement of the arrest warrant.

In the absence of any restraining order from the Supreme Court, Matibag said the NBI would proceed once the Department of Justice issues the corresponding directive to enforce the arrest.

Warning against helping fugitives

Matibag also warned that individuals who assist the senator in evading authorities could face charges for obstruction of justice and harboring a fugitive.

He noted that it is even more complicated for public officials to aid someone evading the law, citing obligations under the Code of Professional Responsibility.

“It is the duty of every Filipino citizen that if you see a fugitive, like Senator Bato, you should report it to the law enforcement agency so that we can arrest the person,” Matibag said.

The NBI official added that penalties for government officials found helping a fugitive could be severe, depending on the gravity of the offense.

“It is established that any crime committed by any member of Congress, whether in the House or the Senate, if the penalty exceeds six years, is not covered by immunity from arrest,” he said.

Regarding claims that Sen. Robin Padilla was not the only individual involved in Dela Rosa’s alleged escape from the Senate, Matibag said the matter remains under investigation.

He stressed that the NBI does not engage in speculation and instead relies strictly on facts and established legal procedures.

Matibag also emphasized that individuals providing protective custody to senators or other public officials are responsible for ensuring that they face the law, courts, or relevant government agencies when required.