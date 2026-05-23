APEC growth sluggish at 3.7% due to tensions, tariff woes

Goods export growth across the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is expected to weaken sharply over the next three years as rising trade barriers, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions weigh on regional commerce.

In its latest Regional Trends Analysis, the APEC Policy Support Unit projected export growth across member economies to slow to between 3.3 percent and 3.7 percent from 2026 to 2028, significantly lower than the 7.6-percent expansion recorded in 2025.

“Near-term trade outlook points to a slowdown, as elevated risks could outweigh still-resilient demand,” the report said.