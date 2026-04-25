Asia-Pacific 2026 growth seen slowing to 4% — UN

Projections

Should ESCAP’s projections hold true, this would mark the fourth consecutive year of decline for the region, which previously grew at 4.8 percent in 2024 and 5.3 percent in 2023.

Inflation, meanwhile, is projected to accelerate to an average of 4.6 percent in 2026 from 3.5 percent in 2025, reflecting persistent price pressures linked to energy and food costs.

The report cited the ongoing Middle East conflict, weaker global demand and elevated commodity prices as key risks weighing on the region’s outlook this year. ESCAP said these factors are expected to push up the cost of living and dampen economic activity, while high public debt and the prospect of tighter monetary policy could limit governments’ capacity to respond.

Likely still the fastest-growing developing region

Despite the slowdown, the organization said Asia-Pacific is likely to remain the fastest-growing developing region globally, supported by strong domestic demand in key economies.

The report emphasized, however, that sustaining growth will require a shift away from reliance on external demand toward stronger domestic and regional drivers. It identified priorities such as boosting productivity, expanding social protection, improving access to finance, and enhancing digital and physical connectivity.

Transition to clean, renewable energy

A key upside factor ESCAP cited is the region’s transition to clean and renewable energy, which could generate new investments, create jobs, and reduce vulnerability to volatile fossil fuel markets.