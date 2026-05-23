8 political films on power and corruption

As the Philippines grapples with impeachment proceedings, political dynasties at war, institutional crises, disinformation, and renewed debates on authoritarianism, several acclaimed films from across decades and continents feel newly urgent. Long before today’s headlines, filmmakers had already explored how democracies erode, how strongmen rise, and how spectacle, fear, and media manipulation influence public life.

1. A Face in the Crowd (1957)

Directed by Elia Kazan, A Face in the Crowd remains one of cinema’s sharpest warnings about media populism and manufactured political charisma. Starring Andy Griffith alongside Patricia Neal, Walter Matthau, Tony Franciosa, and Lee Remick, the film follows a drifter who rises from obscurity to become a powerful television personality capable of influencing public opinion and politics.