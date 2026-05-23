8 political films on power and corruption

As the Philippines grapples with impeachment proceedings, political dynasties at war, institutional crises, disinformation, and renewed debates on authoritarianism, several acclaimed films from across decades and continents feel newly urgent. Long before today’s headlines, filmmakers had already explored how democracies erode, how strongmen rise, and how spectacle, fear, and media manipulation influence public life.
1. A Face in the Crowd (1957)
Directed by Elia Kazan, A Face in the Crowd remains one of cinema’s sharpest warnings about media populism and manufactured political charisma. Starring Andy Griffith alongside Patricia Neal, Walter Matthau, Tony Franciosa, and Lee Remick, the film follows a drifter who rises from obscurity to become a powerful television personality capable of influencing public opinion and politics.
Decades before social media algorithms and disinformation campaigns, the film examined how celebrity culture and mass media can elevate dangerous figures into national icons. The film currently holds a 95 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and received an Oscar nomination for Best Motion Picture Story.
2. The Leopard (1963)
Luchino Visconti’s The Leopard offers a sweeping reflection on political survival, class transition and elite adaptation. Starring Burt Lancaster, Alain Delon, and Claudia Cardinale, the historical epic is set during the unification of Italy and follows a Sicilian prince confronting the decline of aristocratic power.
The film’s enduring political relevance comes from its central idea that ruling systems often preserve themselves by adapting to change rather than disappearing entirely. Holding a 98 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, The Leopard won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
3. All the King’s Men (1949)
Robert Rossen’s All the King’s Men charts the rise of a reform-minded populist politician who slowly becomes authoritarian and corrupt. Inspired by the political career of Louisiana governor Huey Long, the film stars Broderick Crawford, Mercedes McCambridge, John Ireland and Joanne Dru.
As Willie Stark gains influence, the line between public service and personal power steadily collapses. The film holds a 97 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and won Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards.
4. The Act of Killing (2012)
Joshua Oppenheimer’s The Act of Killing remains among the most disturbing documentaries ever made about impunity and state violence. The film asks Indonesian death squad leaders involved in the anti-communist massacres of the 1960s to reenact their killings using cinematic genres inspired by Hollywood movies. The result is a surreal portrait of propaganda, denial, trauma, and national memory.
Holding a 95 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, the documentary received an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature and honors associated with the Berlin International Film Festival and the European Film Awards.
5. Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom (2015)
Directed by Evgeny Afineevsky, Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom chronicles the 2013 to 2014 Euromaidan protests that escalated into a nationwide democratic uprising in Ukraine. The documentary captures the emotional and physical toll of confrontations between protesters and state forces as outrage intensified against the government of Viktor Yanukovych.
The film currently holds an 88 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, received an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature, and premiered at the Venice Film Festival.
6. Il Divo (2008)
Paolo Sorrentino’s Il Divo explores the mysterious and controversial political life of longtime Italian Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti. Starring Toni Servillo, Anna Bonaiuto and Giulio Bosetti, the film combines stylized visuals with real political history to examine corruption, organized crime, church influence and elite immunity.
Holding a 92 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, the film won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008. Its portrait of entrenched political power has often resonated with countries dominated by dynasties, patronage and elite networks.
7. Z (1969)
Costa-Gavras’ Z remains one of the greatest political thrillers ever made. Starring Yves Montand, Jean-Louis Trintignant and Irene Papas, the film follows the investigation into the assassination of a reformist politician, gradually uncovering military conspiracy and institutional corruption.
The film holds a 98 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Film Editing. It also received major recognition at the Cannes Film Festival, winning both the Jury Prize and Best Actor.
8. State of Siege (1972)
Costa-Gavras revisited themes of political repression and state paranoia in State of Siege. Starring Yves Montand, Renato Salvatori, and O.E. Hasse, the film centers on the kidnapping of a U.S. official in Uruguay and examines Cold War intervention, counterinsurgency operations, and political manipulation in Latin America. The film currently holds an 88 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and competed for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.