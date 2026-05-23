50th day celebration

Today, the Roman Catholic church celebrates Pentecost!
For us Christians, we celebrate Pentecost on the 50th day after the feast of the Resurrection of Jesus.
For the Jews, it is celebrated on the 50th day after the Passover. The Jewish Pentecost was originally a post-harvest thanksgiving feast. Later, the Jews included in it the remembrance of God’s Covenants with Noah after the Deluge and with Moses at Mt. Sinai.
On the day of Pentecost, the Holy Spirit descended upon the apostles and the Blessed Virgin Mary as tongues of fire. The frightened apostles were transformed into fiery preachers and evangelizers and were given the gift of tongues by a special anointing of the Holy Spirit.
The listeners experienced an anointing of the Holy Spirit through the apostles’ gift of tongues — they heard Peter speaking in their native languages. The early Christians became powerful witnesses and brave martyrs for their Faith in Jesus.
The role of the Holy Spirit in Christian life: as an indwelling God, the Holy Spirit makes us His Living Temples (I Cor 3:16). As a strengthening God, He strengthens us in our fight against temptation and in our mission of bearing witness to Christ by our transparent Christian lives.
As a sanctifying God, He makes us holy through the Sacraments.
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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s hosting of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was a success as it “produced a few commercial deals and reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral relationship — but the visit was overshadowed by the Middle East conflict.
Zack Cooper, a prominent American policy analyst and national security expert specializing in US–China relations and Asian security, affirms in Foreign Affairs that “this gap between stated goals and priorities and its actions exposes a deeper problem in America’s Indo-Pacific policies.”
When the US administration released its National Security Strategy last 4 December 2025, its allies were cautiously optimistic that Washington would sustain its strategic focus on Asia.
The official version is a series of operational decisions that collectively produce an effective withdrawal of American military utility from the Philippine basing arrangement, even while maintaining the formal legal structure of the alliance.
The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, the EDCA signed in 2014 and expanded in 2023 to include access to nine Philippine military installations, provides the legal framework for American forward positioning in the Philippines.
With the softening of Trump’s attitude towards Taiwan’s independence, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there is no change in Washington’s policy of strategic ambiguity. But the cost to the Philippines is staggering.
That framework remains in place but with an earlier announcement of a 67-percent reduction in the rotational forces that would result in a suspension of planned construction at the four US bases in the northern part of the Philippines that were specifically selected for their proximity to the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.