50th day celebration

Today, the Roman Catholic church celebrates Pentecost!

For us Christians, we celebrate Pentecost on the 50th day after the feast of the Resurrection of Jesus.

For the Jews, it is celebrated on the 50th day after the Passover. The Jewish Pentecost was originally a post-harvest thanksgiving feast. Later, the Jews included in it the remembrance of God’s Covenants with Noah after the Deluge and with Moses at Mt. Sinai.

On the day of Pentecost, the Holy Spirit descended upon the apostles and the Blessed Virgin Mary as tongues of fire. The frightened apostles were transformed into fiery preachers and evangelizers and were given the gift of tongues by a special anointing of the Holy Spirit.