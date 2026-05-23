5 fall for fake World Slasher Cup passes

Police and security personnel arrested five suspects allegedly involved in selling counterfeit wristbands for the 2026 World Slasher Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Authorities said the operation began on 21 May when security personnel caught a group applying counterfeit wristbands and forged validation stamps to attendees near the Farmers’ Market.

Three suspects were arrested and several fake wristbands and counterfeit stamps were confiscated. One suspect initially escaped.