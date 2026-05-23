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5 fall for fake World Slasher Cup passes

5 fall for fake World Slasher Cup passes
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Police and security personnel arrested five suspects allegedly involved in selling counterfeit wristbands for the 2026 World Slasher Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Authorities said the operation began on 21 May when security personnel caught a group applying counterfeit wristbands and forged validation stamps to attendees near the Farmers’ Market.

Three suspects were arrested and several fake wristbands and counterfeit stamps were confiscated. One suspect initially escaped.

5 fall for fake World Slasher Cup passes
Five arrested in fake wristband scam at World Slasher Cup

Following a complaint from event organizer UNIPROM Inc., police conducted a buy-bust operation at the coliseum’s South Gate on 22 May.

Undercover operatives arrested a 42-year-old mechanic allegedly selling counterfeit wristbands for P1,000 each. Information obtained from the suspect led to the arrest of a 37-year-old alleged supplier nearby.

The suspects face charges of estafa through falsification of private documents.

Police said efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining suspect.

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