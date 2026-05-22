You feel fine. That’s the problem

Chronic kidney disease is difficult to explain — not because it’s complicated, but because it’s quiet. It’s also one of the most misunderstood conditions we see, which is why we often reach for simple, familiar images just to make sense of what’s happening.
Most illnesses announce themselves. Pain, fever, breathlessness — something that forces you to stop and pay attention. Kidney disease doesn’t. People go to work, play golf, go about their day, feeling completely fine. And yet, somewhere in the background, the kidneys are slowly losing ground. By the time we discover it, the story has often already been written.
I sometimes explain it this way: Imagine your house catches fire. The flames are eventually put out, the danger passes, everything looks calm again — but when you walk back in, the house isn’t the same. Some rooms are gone, some walls are weakened, the structure no longer as strong as it once was. You can still live there, but not the way you used to. That’s chronic kidney disease. The “fire” could have been years of high blood pressure, diabetes, or habits that never felt dangerous at the time. Sometimes, it’s something you never even felt. By the time we see it, the burning has already happened. We can stop the fire and prevent further damage — but we cannot rebuild what has already been lost.
And this is where the misunderstanding begins. We assume that if we feel well, nothing serious could be happening. We expect disease to come with warnings — with discomfort, with something that demands attention. But the kidneys are different. They are remarkably good at adapting, at doing more with less, quietly compensating as function declines. You can lose a significant portion of kidney function and still feel completely normal. That silence is not reassurance — it is part of the disease.
So the conversation changes. It is no longer about curing — it becomes about preserving. And this is where a simpler picture helps. Think of your body like a kitchen sink. Everything you eat and drink is the faucet, and your kidneys are the drain. When the drain is wide and working well, you don’t think about it. You can open the faucet freely. The water flows in, and it flows out just as easily.
But when the drain becomes damaged, it narrows. Water still flows — but more slowly. If you keep the faucet fully open, the sink begins to fill. At first, you don’t notice it. The water level rises quietly. Then one day, it reaches the edge. It spills over. That overflow is what we see in kidney disease: fluid building up, swelling in the legs, breathlessness from fluid in the lungs, waste products accumulating in the blood. When symptoms finally appear, the sink has already started to overflow — and by then, we are no longer dealing with early disease.
So what do we do? We don’t fix the drain — because we can’t bring it back to what it was. We adjust the faucet. We slow it down. Less salt. Better control of sugar and blood pressure. Losing excess weight. Being more mindful of medications and supplements that may strain the kidneys. We match what goes in to what the kidneys can still manage. It sounds simple — but it takes discipline, because the body often feels normal even when it is not.
And when the drain becomes too narrow, that’s when we bring in help from the outside. Dialysis is not the beginning of the problem — it’s what we use when too much has already been lost, when the sink can no longer keep up on its own. It helps remove what the kidneys can no longer clear, preventing the overflow from becoming life-threatening. It is not a cure, but it is a way to maintain balance when the body can no longer do it alone.
Your kidneys are also like a battery. When they’re new, they last all day without effort. There’s reserve, flexibility, room for excess. Over time, that reserve shrinks. The battery doesn’t recharge the way it used to. If you keep using it the same way, it drains faster. So you adapt. You become more deliberate, more careful — not because you are weak, but because you are protecting something that cannot be replaced.
Chronic kidney disease is a fire that has already passed, a drain that can no longer keep up, and a battery that will not fully recharge. We cannot go back to what was, but we can still protect what remains — slow things down, prevent the overflow, make what is left last longer than most people expect.
But that only works if we recognize the problem early. Because in kidney disease, by the time you feel something, the damage has already been there for years — and what feels like a warning is often just the consequence of everything that came before.