You feel fine. That’s the problem

And this is where the misunderstanding begins. We assume that if we feel well, nothing serious could be happening. We expect disease to come with warnings — with discomfort, with something that demands attention. But the kidneys are different. They are remarkably good at adapting, at doing more with less, quietly compensating as function declines. You can lose a significant portion of kidney function and still feel completely normal. That silence is not reassurance — it is part of the disease.

So the conversation changes. It is no longer about curing — it becomes about preserving. And this is where a simpler picture helps. Think of your body like a kitchen sink. Everything you eat and drink is the faucet, and your kidneys are the drain. When the drain is wide and working well, you don’t think about it. You can open the faucet freely. The water flows in, and it flows out just as easily.