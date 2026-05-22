Where the noise fades, quiet moments bloom

Finding your calm between every sip and every breeze is about learning to slow the world down just enough to notice it. At Forrestra, calm becomes something you can finally feel.

Forresta Cafe remains one of those places best enjoyed slowly: over coffee, during golden hour and with nowhere else to be. It is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.