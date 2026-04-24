A cozy and comfy escape above the Pines in Tagaytay

Tucked within the pine-lined community of Crosswinds Tagaytay, Dear Joe continues to draw visitors seeking a quiet retreat away from the bustle of city life, offering a café experience defined as much by atmosphere as it is by food.

Set against a backdrop of towering pine trees, the café evokes the feel of a European countryside escape without leaving the Philippines. The surrounding landscape, combined with Tagaytay’s cool climate, creates an environment that encourages guests to slow down and linger.