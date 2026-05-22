What Running Point gets right about women in sports

Beside her, every step of the way, is her best friend Ali, played by Brenda Song — sharp, loyal, and lowkey indispensable. Their tandem is, and I mean this with my whole chest, pure magic. The kind that is difficult to manufacture these days.

Here is what matters most beyond the performances: Running Point is genuinely light and fun. That sounds like a small thing. It is actually enormous.

Women’s leadership in sport has largely been told to us through the lens of struggle — the documentary, the biopic, the think piece. All necessary. But there is a specific kind of power in seeing a woman run a sports organization in a show that is also just… enjoyable. Where you are laughing one moment and nodding the next. The show’s message never tasted like medicine.

Mainstream media has a reach that industry panels and leadership reports simply do not.

When Running Point lands on Netflix and gets binged by millions of people who may never have thought twice about who runs a sports franchise, something shifts. Representation that feels aspirational and accessible at the same time is rare. This show manages both. And for young women out there wondering if a seat in upper management of a sports organization could ever belong to them, this show makes the answer feel obvious.

What the show captures with surprising accuracy is the entry cost. The politics Isla navigates — being talked over, having her decisions framed as emotional rather than strategic, watching people look past her to the men beside her — that is not dramatic license. That is a Tuesday for a lot of women working in sports.

I have sat in rooms like that. Most women I know in this industry have. Running Point does not hand Isla the credibility she deserves just because she’s the protagonist. She earns it slowly, painfully, through decisions that do not always work out. Young women watching are not just seeing a fantasy. They are seeing a preview.

The show also makes a quiet, consistent argument that emotional intelligence is not the opposite of strategic thinking — it is what makes strategy sustainable.