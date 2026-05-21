VinFast eyes EV manufacturing hub in Bataan

Vietnamese electric vehicle brand VinFast is exploring the establishment of an electric vehicle manufacturing facility within the Morong Discovery Park in Morong.

Representatives from V-Green Global Charging Station Development Corporation and VinFast Electric Vehicle Philippines Corporation recently conducted a site visit and engagement activity at the 200-hectare industrial park in Bataan.

The companies are studying opportunities for a potential EV manufacturing facility in the area, which is being positioned as a hub for green and future-ready industries.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Provincial Government of Bataan and V-Green Global Charging Station Development Corporation for the planning, deployment, and operation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the province.

The partnership seeks to establish a province-wide EV charging network, support EV fleet adoption, promote environmentally sustainable transportation solutions, and develop long-term infrastructure for the electric vehicle ecosystem.

Initial initiatives include the rollout of DC fast charging stations, identification of suitable locations, coordination with government agencies, and public awareness campaigns encouraging EV adoption.

The initiative also supports the administration’s push for green infrastructure, improved energy efficiency, and sustainable economic development under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

V-Green Global Charging Station Development Corporation focuses on the development and operation of EV charging infrastructure, while VinFast Electric Vehicle Philippines Corporation handles the distribution and promotion of electric vehicles in the country.